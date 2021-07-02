Nange: Ex-Bidvest Wits star confirms Kaizer Chiefs move after Stellenbosch FC exit

The box-to-box midfielder was one of Stellies' best players in the recent campaign and he will now be donning Amakhosi's colours next season

Former Bidvest Wits midfielder Phathutshedzo Nange has confirmed that he is set to join Kaizer Chiefs after leaving Stellenbosch FC.

The 29-year-old player spent the recent 2020/21 season with Stellies and he helped the team retain its status in the PSL - scoring four goals from 23 matches.

The Western Cape-based side has confirmed the departure of the Limpopo-born player:

"The club would like to thank Phathutshedzo Nange for his year's service. We wish him all the best for his future," a club statement read.

Chiefs were credited with an interest in the hard-working player after the Soweto giants appointed Gavin Hunt as their new head coach in September 2020.

Hunt had worked with Nange at Bidvest Wits, but Chiefs were unable to bring in new players due to a Fifa transfer ban having been found guilty of unlawfully acquiring the services of Arohasina “Dax” Andrianamimanana from Madagascar's Fosa Juniors in July 2019.

The four-time PSL champions' transfer ban elapsed on Thursday and the Naturena-based giants are now able to sign new players, but the club parted ways with Hunt due to a run of poor results late last month.

Nange has stated that he will be joining Chiefs despite changes in the coaching personnel with English tactician Stuart Baxter having replaced Hunt as Amakhosi's new head coach.

“I am not going back to Stellenbosch. I signed for a season with Stellenbosch. I will be joining Chiefs next season," Nange told Daily Sun.

The former Black Leopards star also disclosed that he was on loan at the 2018/19 National First Division champions.

"My move to Stellenbosch was like a loan as I have been waiting to join Chiefs next season," he continued.

“I had a good time at Stellenbosch and I am thankful for the management, technical staff, and the players. I can’t wait to join Chiefs.”

Nange, who is a goalscoring midfielder, netted in Stellies' 3-2 defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns in the Nedbank Cup Last 32 encounter in February 2021.

He will compete with the likes of Willard Katsande, Njabulo Blom, Kearyn Baccus, and Anthony Akumu for a place in Chiefs' starting line-up.

Katsande's contract with Amakhosi expired on Wednesday, but the Zimbabwean midfield maestro will reportedly be offered a new deal soon.