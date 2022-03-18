Nange admits Kaizer Chiefs struggles ahead of Golden Arrows PSL date

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Phathutshedzo Nange has admitted he is yet to hit the ground running at the club after joining at the beginning of the season from Stellenbosch.

The player has played 17 league matches for Amakhosi in the 2021/22 campaign, finding the back of the met just once. In the previous season, while with the Stellies, the 30-year-old scored four league goals and provided three assists in 23 PSL matches.

It is for the aforementioned reason the experienced South African admits he has not fully settled at the Soweto-based side.

What has been said?

"If I were to rate myself out of 10 since I joined the club, I would give myself a five or a six. I think I have to offer more than I have done. I believe I can do better... I am not yet at my best. I want to make sure that I score more goals and give more assists," Nange told Sowetan.

"Last season I scored five goals [from 24 games] in all competitions [for Stellenbosch] and during my days at Black Leopards I used to score six to seven goals a season, so that's why I say I haven't really done that well here at Chiefs but I am working very hard to reach the level where I will certainly say I feel I am doing well."

On Saturday, the midfielder is expected to be involved when they play Golden Arrows at the FNB. This will be 13 days after playing their last match, a 2-1 victory over their old Soweto rivals Orlando Pirates.

However, the midfielder has explained why their lack of competitive matches for that long will not affect Amakhosi.

"We've been doing intensive training and we also played a few friendlies, so we believe the momentum is still there," Nange continued.

"The break helped us to rectify some of the mistakes we'd been making. The coaches also tried out a few combinations. We had enough time to get ready for Arrows, that's why we are confident that we'll do well.

"We are focusing on each game that comes our way. We can't be talking about titles because there are still a lot of games to play."

Chiefs are currently third on the table with 35 points from the 19 matches they have played, 16 points less than leaders Mamelodi Sundowns who have played 23 games.