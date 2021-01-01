Nana hits hat-trick, Zouwairatou bags quadruple as Neman crush Dinamo Brest

The Burkinabe and Cameroonian maintained their impressive form as their side claimed another big win in a Belarusian encounter

Juliette Nana scored a treble and Moussa Zouwairatou netted four times for Neman as they obliterated Dinamo Brest 15-0 in Sunday's Belarusian Women's Football Championship encounter.

Burkina Faso's Nana and Cameroon's Zouwairatou had netted five goals and a brace respectively in their side's 11-0 victory over Gomel last week and the African duo continued in that fashion, this time against Brest.

In the continuation of their superb performances at Grodno Indoor Arena, Nana and Zouwairatou were handed their third starting roles for Denis Levchenko’s team and they made the best of it.

Ekaterina Dudko got the contest to a flying start for Neman when she opened the scoring after just 60 seconds of action before Zouwairatou doubled the lead for the hosts two minutes later.

Zouwairatou got her second and her side's third in the ninth minute and Dudko netted her second and third in the 11th and 14th minutes before the Cameroonian secured her treble in the 32nd minute.

The ruthless hosts maintained the fine scoring form when Dudko's fourth, Nana's brace and Karolina Zhitko made it 10-0 at half-time.



After the break, Dudko ensured Neman continued their fine scoring form as she netted her fifth two minutes into the second half before Nana increased the tally with her third of the tie in the 55th minute.

Polina Dolmatova made it 13 a minute later and Zouwairatou grabbed her fourth in the 58th minute before Dudko wrapped up the victory for Neman eight minutes later with her sixth of the match.

Cameroon's Zouwairatou, who played for 59 minutes, has now scored eight goals in three games, while Burkina Faso's Nana who lasted the same duration has now taken her tally to 10 in three.

The two Africans will seek to maintain their astonishing form for Neman in the current campaign in search of club success abroad.

The win takes Neman to the top of the Belarusian log with nine points from three games and they will test their strength against the holders Dinamo Minsk after the international break on April 15.