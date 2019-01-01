Namibia's Urikhob scores for Yanga SC as they beat Mbao FC

The Tanzanian giants needed a lone strike from the newcomer to collect maximum points in a match played on Tuesday

Young Africans (Yanga SC) laboured to a 1-0 win against Mbao FC in a Tanzanian Mainland Premier League match played on Tuesday.

New signing from Namibia, Sadney Urikhob scored the all-important goal for Yanga after he fastened onto a cross from Mapinduzi Balama to slam home. After the goal, Yanga worked hard to get a second but the Mbao defence remained tight.

Despite being a goal down, Mbao also tried to get an equaliser and their pressure almost paid off in the 70th minute when skipper Said Junior’s diving header was saved by Yanga custodian Farouk Shikalo.

In the 80th minute, David Molinga could have doubled the advantage for Yanga but his well-taken free-kick was punched for a fruitless corner by Mbao keeper Abdallah Makanga.

Yanga used the game as part of their preparations for the upcoming Caf Confederation Cup play-off fixture against Pyramids FC of . The Tanzanian giants will host the Egyptian side at the CCM Kirumba Stadium on Sunday before the return leg is set to be played after a fortnight.

Yanga have now collected seven points from four matches in the Tanzanian league while Pyramid, who are under former Cranes coach Sebastien Desabre, are currently placed at the top of the Egyptian Premier League table after bagging 11 points from five matches.