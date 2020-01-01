Nale: Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder eyeing PSL return next season

The former Amakhosi winger is confident he will be back in the 2020/21 PSL season

Former midfielder Abia Nale promises to bounce back into the game next season, saying he still has a lot to offer.

The Sebokeng-born midfielder explains he is training hard and is confident people will see his return in the 2020/21 Premier Soccer League ( ) season.

After parting ways with Platinum Stars, now known as Cape Umoya United and campaigning in the National First Division (NFD) in July 2018, Nale tried his luck at Black but could not impress the technical team in December 2018.

More teams

“I have been working hard and I am confident that people will see me playing football again next season,” said Nale as quoted by Daily Sun.

“I know people have been wondering where is Abia Nale? I am alive and kicking. I have not yet retired as some have been thinking.

“I love this game and I believe I still have age on my side. I also believe that I still have a lot to offer in the game.”

Having formed part of coach Roger De Sa’s squad at Dikwena in the 2017/18 season before their relegation to the NFD, Nale was released and has failed to secure a contract in the past term.

Article continues below

In addition, the 33-year-old remains clubless and considering the fact the 2019/20 campaign is on a recess owing to the coronavirus outbreak, he is now hoping to bounce back next season.

In his five-year stay with Amakhosi, the former Cape Town winger lifted one PSL title plus a single Telkom Knockout Cup gold medal.

Meanwhile, after launching his professional career with the now-defunct Manning in 2005, the nippy midfielder went on to feature for clubs such as Mpumalanga Black Aces, and .