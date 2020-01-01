Nale: Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder eyeing PSL return next season
Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Abia Nale promises to bounce back into the game next season, saying he still has a lot to offer.
The Sebokeng-born midfielder explains he is training hard and is confident people will see his return in the 2020/21 Premier Soccer League (PSL) season.
After parting ways with Platinum Stars, now known as Cape Umoya United and campaigning in the National First Division (NFD) in July 2018, Nale tried his luck at Black Leopards but could not impress the technical team in December 2018.
“I have been working hard and I am confident that people will see me playing football again next season,” said Nale as quoted by Daily Sun.
“I know people have been wondering where is Abia Nale? I am alive and kicking. I have not yet retired as some have been thinking.
“I love this game and I believe I still have age on my side. I also believe that I still have a lot to offer in the game.”
Having formed part of coach Roger De Sa’s squad at Dikwena in the 2017/18 season before their relegation to the NFD, Nale was released and has failed to secure a contract in the past term.
In addition, the 33-year-old remains clubless and considering the fact the 2019/20 campaign is on a recess owing to the coronavirus outbreak, he is now hoping to bounce back next season.
In his five-year stay with Amakhosi, the former Ajax Cape Town winger lifted one PSL title plus a single Telkom Knockout Cup gold medal.
Meanwhile, after launching his professional career with the now-defunct Manning Rangers in 2005, the nippy midfielder went on to feature for clubs such as Mpumalanga Black Aces, Maritzburg United and Golden Arrows.