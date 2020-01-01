Nakamba the best Aston Villa player in Leicester City defeat - Smith

The Zimbabwe international has been singled out for praise by the Claret and Blue Army boss after his decent showing at King Power Stadium

manager Dean Smith believes Marvelous Nakamba was the best player in their 4-0 loss against in Monday’s Premier League game.

The 26-year-old was afforded his 18th league start in the encounter and gave a good account of himself despite his side collapsing at King Power Stadium.

A brace each from Jamie Vardy and Harvey Barnes saw Villa suffer their 17th loss of the season as they continued in the relegation zone.

Article continues below

More teams

“One of our biggest disappointments today was that we gave away the ball too often, probably with the exception of Marvelous [Nakamba] who I thought was our best player on the night,” Smith told Sky Sport, per TBR Football.

Nakamba has made 26 appearances for the Claret and Blue Army since his summer move from Belgian side .

The midfielder will hope to help Aston Villa, who have now lost their previous five games, return to winning ways when they face on Saturday.