Nafsa demonstration against PSL and Safa targets Orlando Pirates vs Kaizer Chiefs Soweto duel

The National Football Supporters' Association (Nafsa) has revealed demonstration plans that will target the Soweto Derby to try and force the government to lift the ban on stadium attendance.

The association states they will hold protests during the Orlando Pirates home game against Kaizer Chiefs on March 5 as they seek to force the relevant authorities to allow supporters back into stadiums.

Since the Premier Soccer League resumed on August 2020 after a break occasioned by the coronavirus pandemic, supporters have not been able to watch games at the stadiums, although some 2000 vaccinated fans attended the South Africa World Cup qualifiers against Ethiopia and Zimbabwe in October and November last year.

"The National Football Supporters' Association (Nafsa) extends warm greetings to all football loyalists," a statement obtained by GOAL read.

"It has been 19 months since supporters were last seen at the stadiums due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and as an organisation, we have tried all measures within our capacity to engage Safa, the Ministry of Sports, and PSL regarding a return to the stadium. All these efforts have fallen on deaf ears.

"It is through this that we have decided to embark on a peaceful protest to the stadiums and the main target is the upcoming Soweto Derby to voice our nationwide cry. This is an ongoing campaign and is a follow up to the joint-picketing recently to the offices of the Minister of Sports, and Culture, Nathi Mthethwa, in Pretoria.

"Nafsa will be embarking on a protest outside the Orlando Stadium on March 5, 2022.

Article continues below

"The peaceful proceedings of the protest will kick-off at Martha Louw Street and end at Mooki Street, by the historic Orlando Stadium. This protest is open to anyone who deems themselves as a football loyalist and is not just limited to the supporters of the two teams that will be playing on the day.

"We urge supporters to be peaceful as no violence will be tolerated. Nafsa will not be held liable for individuals who misbehave."

2000 fans were allowed to witness the MTN8 final between Cape Town City and Mamelodi Sundowns, and the DSTV Compact Cup.