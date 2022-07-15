Nadhim: Iraq international responds to Orlando Pirates transfer link

The free agent has been the subject of transfer speculation with a number of clubs being linked with his signature

Iraq international Mustafa Nadhim has confirmed that he has received an offer from Orlando Pirates.

The experienced defender is currently a free agent having parted ways with Al Najma following the club's relegation from the Bahraini Premier League in April this year.

Nadhim, who had joined Najma on a short term from his hometown club, Al-Diwaniya in January this year, is a free agent and he has attracted interest from both local and international clubs.

When contacted for a comment regarding a report that indicated that Pirates are one of the clubs that have offered him a deal, the former Iraq under-20 and under-23 international confirmed the news.

"Who informed you about the offer? Well yes, it's true," Nadhim told GOAL.

Nadhim, who was an unused substitute as Iraq drew 1-1 with South Africa at the 2016 Olympics Games in Rio, is also on the radar of the Iraqi top flight club, Al Talaba.

His former club, Al-Diwaniya were linked with him after he left Al Najma and he is expected to make a decision soon regarding which club he will be joining ahead of the 2022-23 term.

If Pirates do sign Nadhim they would have to create a space for him in their foreign quota having recently snapped up Cameroonian marksman Bienvenu Eva Nga from Chippa United.

Richard Ofori and Kwame Peprah (both Ghana), Olisa Ndah (Nigeria), Terrence Dzvukamanja (Zimbabwe) and Deon Hotto (Namibia) were registered as foreigners with the PSL by Bucs in the 2021-22 season.

Article continues below

However, Hotto, who has been plying his trade in South Africa since 2014 qualifies for the South African Permanent Residency Permit which would enable him to be registered as a local by Pirates once he obtains it.

Each PSL club is allowed to register five immigrant players per season.