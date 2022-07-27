Nadhim: Iraq international and new Al Faisaly defender on proposed Orlando Pirates move

The former Al Shorta and Erbil player was considering joining the Buccaneers on a free transfer after leaving Al Najma

Iraq international Mustafa Nadhim has joined Jordanian Pro League giants Al Faisaly after his proposed move to Orlando Pirates stalled.

When speaking to GOAL almost two weeks ago, Nadhim confirmed that the Soweto giants were among the clubs which had offered him a deal after he left Bahrain's Al Najma and this was just before Bucs released centre back Happy Jele.

However, the 28-year-old has now joined Al Faisaly after Pirates discovered that they would struggle to secure him an SA Visa according to Iraq Pro who were the first to report that Nadhim had received an offer from Bucs.

"The temporary administrative board, based on the recommendation of the first team coach, Jamal Abu Abed, has completed the contracting procedures with the Nigerian striker North Peter and Iraqi defender Mustafa Nadhim Al-Shabani," Al Faisaly spokesman, Amjad Al-Majali said on the club's official Twitter page.

When contacted by GOAL to find out if the Visa issue led to his proposed move to Pirates collapsing, Nadhim said, "I think so," in a brief response with the former Iraq under-23 international having been open to joining the Buccaneers.

In the last few years, footballers from the southwestern Asian country have had Visa issues outside the continent as reported by Iraqi Pro.

Nadhim's Iraq teammate Ali Adnan and MLS club Vancouver Whitecaps FC had to mutually agree to terminate the left-back's contract after persistent Visa issues last year.

While Alaa Abbas had to wait four months to travel to Portugal and join his club, Gil Vicente due to a Visa problem.