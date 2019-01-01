Naby Keita ‘proud’ of Liverpool teammates after comeback against Barcelona

Jurgen Klopp’s men shocked the Spanish champions to book their place in the final of Europe's famous competition

Guinea international Naby Keita is delighted with ’s performance after stunning 4-0 in the second leg of their Uefa semi-final at Anfield on Tuesday.

The Reds overturned their 3-0 first leg deficit to qualify for the final 4-3 aggregate.

A pair of goals from Divock Origi and Georginio Wijnaldum achieved the magic for the Premier League side.

Keita was not involved in the match after he suffered a thigh injury during the first leg at Camp Nou.

The injury ended his season and places his chances of playing for Guinea in the 2019 at risk.

The midfielder has taken to social media to applaud his teammates for their incredible comeback against Barcelona.

“So proud of my boys,” Keita posted on Instagram.

The 24-year-old also posted a video on Instagram where he removed his recovery pad while celebrating the win in his living room.

Keita made 33 appearances across all competitions and scored three goals since joining the side last summer from German side .