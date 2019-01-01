Naby Keita: Klopp issues injury update on Guinea midfielder

The Guinea international has missed the Reds’ last four games due to injury but he is nearing a return to training

manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed Naby Keita is close to returning for his side.

The Guinea midfielder suffered a hip injury before the Reds’ Uefa Super Cup final against last month and has missed their last four games.

Keita will also not be available for selection for his side’s forthcoming fixtures against and .

However, the German tactician believes the 24-year-old will return to training before their game against Frank Lampard’s men on September 22.

“Naby is close, much closer than Alisson Becker. I think he could be in training when we come back from Napoli next week,” Klopp said in a pre-match press conference.

Keita’s debut season with the Anfield outfit was plagued with injury but managed to make 16 starts in 25 Premier League games.

He will hope to shrug off the injury setbacks this term in order to play a prominent role in Klopp’s squad.