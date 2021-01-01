Mzwakali: Why I signed for Swallows FC and want to return to Europe

The former South Africa under-20 international has opened up about why he returned home following a successful stint with Brage

Swallows FC attacking midfielder Bantu Mzwakali has given the Soweto giants an ultimatum a month after joining the club.

The 27-year-old player joined the Beautiful Birds as a free agent after parting ways with Swedish club IK Brage earlier this year.

Mzwakali's short-term deal with Swallows is set to expire at the end of the current season and he is open to returning to Europe.

“If Swallows offer me something better, I can talk to my Swedish agent and tell him I am staying home," Mzwakali told Sowetan.

"However, I still wish to go back to Europe and spend a few seasons there because I enjoyed everything there."

Brage had signed Mzwakali from National First Division (NFD) outfit Cape Umoya United in January 2020 and he explained how the coronavirus forced him to come back home.

“I came back during the off-season in December. When it was time to go back [to Sweden], I couldn’t because of Covid-19 restrictions on travel," he said.

"My plan was always to stay longer in Europe. I had an option to renew my deal with Brage and they wanted to exercise that option until Covid-19 messed up all the plans."

Mzwakali, who was once on the radar of Orlando Pirates during his time with the now-defunct Ajax Cape Town, has played two matches in the PSL for Swallows thus far.

The Ajax Cape Town academy product revealed that he could return to Brage depending on the pandemic.

"I can still go back [to Brage] if the Covid-19 situation stabilises at the end of the season. The club wanted to keep me, so I don't think it would be hard to rejoin them," he added.

"I thought it was better to sign a short-term deal with Swallows, rather than to sit at home and do nothing until the end of the season."

Mzwakali enjoyed regular game time during his time with Brage as he made 25 appearances in the second-tier of Swedish football, Superettan in the 2020 season.

His only goal for Brage came in the Swedish Cup game as they thumped Vasalund 5-0 in September 2020.