Mzwakali: Former Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates target joins Swallows FC

The Gugulethu-born player is back in the country after a spell in Europe where he turned out for Brage

Swallows FC have beefed up their squad with the signing of former Chippa United winger Bantu Mzwakali.

The attacking midfielder has joined the Beautiful Birds as a free-agent having recently parted ways with Swedish club IK Brage.

Mzwakali moved to Europe in January 2020 as he looked to rebuild his career following a short spell with National First Division (NFD) outfit Cape Umoya United.

The 25-year-old's short-term deal with Swallows has been confirmed by his agent, Raymond Pienaar.

“Bantu Mzwakali has joined Swallows until the end of the current season," Pienaar told Daily Sun.

The Ajax Cape Town academy product played 25 matches for Brage in the second tier of Swedish football, Superettan, during the 2020 season.

Mzwakali, who had joined Brage on a one-year deal, left the Borlange-based side when his contract ended in December 2020.

The skillful player has reunited with his former teammate at the now-defunct Ajax Cape Town, Ruzaigh Gamildien, who is now on the books of Swallows.

The duo helped Ajax (now known Cape Town Spurs) clinch the MTN8 trophy during the 2015/16 season under coach Roger de Sa.

Mzwakali attracted interest from top Gauteng clubs, Kaizer Chiefs Orlando Pirates and Bidvest Wits, but he stayed put in the Mother City.

The diminutive player did leave Ajax prior to the start of the 2017/18 campaign as he joined Chippa.

However, Mzwakali struggled for game time and he left the club for the now-defunct Bidvest Wits in July 2018.

The former South Africa under-20 international also found game time hard to come by at Wits and he parted ways with the club at the end of the 2018/19 season.

Mzwakali then found a new home at Umoya where he worked with his former coach at Ajax, De Sa.

He has now been given an opportunity to revive his career in the PSL by Swallows.