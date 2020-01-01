Mzwakali: Former Bidvest Wits midfielder joins Swedish club IK Brage

The former South Africa junior international has moved abroad after leaving Glad Africa Championship side Cape Umoya United

Former Cape Town and attacker Bantu Mzwakali has joined the growing number of South African's who have moved to Europe.

Following news of Ayabulela Konqobe - Mzwakali's close friend - and Darren Smith's move to Finnish club Ekenas IF, Goal confirmed Mzwakali also jetted out of the country a few weeks ago and he underwent an assessment at Swedish side IK Brage.

Mzwakali has now been signed by Brage after impressing the technical team.

Brage are competing in the Swedish second-tier Superettan and are preparing for the 2020 Superettan campaign which kicks off in April.

The 26-year-old - who was a notable figure in Ajax's 2015 MTN8 triumph - recently parted ways with Cape Umoya United in the Glad Africa Championship.

He has also turned out for and has made 121 top-flight appearances, scoring six times and notching nine assists.