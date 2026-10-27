Mystery until the final moment: Barcelona and Real Madrid under one roof on Ballon d'Or night

Mystery surrounded the 2026 Ballon d'Or ceremony. Organisers managed to keep the winner's identity secret right up until the final moments, with no leaks and no confirmed speculation. It was a scene far removed from some previous editions, which had sparked widespread controversy over the voting results, as happened in 2024.

Voting had closed a month before the ceremony, yet nothing emerged to reveal who had won. A 70-minute delay to the start only deepened the mystery. The list of thirty nominees promised fierce competition between Ousmane Dembélé, Rodri, Marc Cucurella, Gabriel Magalhães, Yan Diomande, Michael Olise, Luis Díaz, Bukayo Saka, Kylian Mbappé, Lamine Yamal and Harry Kane, all tipped among the most likely to fight for the top three places.

Three Spanish goalkeepers turned up too. Unai Simón, David Raya and Juan García came to watch the Athletic Bilbao keeper Simón crowned, on a night that celebrated Spanish football.

One striking detail stood out, according to the Spanish newspaper "AS". The Barcelona and Real Madrid delegations stayed at the same hotel during their time in London, the atmosphere a world away from the usual rivalry between the two clubs. Barcelona brought the larger party after collecting awards in the women's category, alongside Lamine Yamal's crowning with the Kopa Trophy for best young player.

The Ballon d'Or has changed beyond recognition over the years. Once it was a modest affair held inside the offices of France Football magazine or at the stadium of the winning team, as Luís Figo found in 2001. Now it is a global event that commands the attention of fans and media alike.

Sporting, social and commercial dimensions have attached themselves to the award. The red carpet and the game's stars have become an essential part of the show, embodied once again at the London ceremony, which drew an elite selection of current and former footballers and cemented the Ballon d'Or's place among the most prominent sporting awards in the world.



