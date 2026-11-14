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France go into their decisive test against Turkey in the UEFA Nations League, amid complex calculations that relate not only to securing a quarter-final qualification spot, but also to clinching top place in the group, which Zinedine Zidane places at the top of his priorities. While the coach has received reassuring news regarding Kylian Mbappé's fitness, uncertainty still surrounds the situation of Désiré Doué, who suffered a worrying injury during the recent clash with Italy.

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Désiré Doué is a doubt for Sunday night's meeting with Turkey after picking up a jaw injury in France's 3-1 win over Italy at the San Siro.

The Paris Saint-Germain star went down in the 69th minute, catching an elbow from Italy's Davide Frattesi that left him in pain and needing treatment. His availability for the next match has become a genuine worry inside the France camp.

French website "Foot Mercato" revealed that Doué had to see the dentist on Friday afternoon, after the blow against Italy loosened one of his teeth.

He did appear at the start of France's training session at the Stade Atlantique in Bordeaux, yet his place against Turkey is still far from certain.

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Zidane and his medical staff are weighing up the player's condition before the final call. The technical staff have no intention of gambling on his fitness, given the importance of the match and the delicate stage of the tournament.

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Mbappé gives Zidane a dose of optimism

The latest session brought brighter news on Kylian Mbappé, who rejoined group training after missing the Italy clash with a hamstring injury.

France's captain completed the group portion of the session, around 30 minutes, before the substitutes from the previous day's match carried on with their work. It is a reassuring sign that the Real Madrid star is close to full fitness.

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Getting their skipper back carries double weight for Zidane. France were badly short of numbers at the start of the camp, so Mbappé's return at this point is a major lift ahead of Turkey.

There was more to the session than the technical and physical side. The squad held a minute's silence for the victims of the 13 November 2015 attacks, marking the eleventh anniversary of the events that shook France.

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Zidane and Mbappé also welcomed the families of the two firefighters from the Gironde region who lost their lives during the summer fires, a humanitarian gesture that showed the social side of the camp away from the competition.

Grp. 1 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Italy ITA 5 3 1 1 11 6 +5 10 W W D W L 2 France FRA 5 3 1 1 8 5 +3 10 L W D W W 3 Belgium BEL 5 3 0 2 8 6 +2 9 W L W L W 4 Turkiye TUR 5 0 0 5 3 13 -10 0 L L L L L Championship Playoff Relegation Playoff Relegation

A draw is enough: but Zidane wants more

The maths favour France. A draw against Turkey is enough to book their place in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Nations League.

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That scenario guarantees passage, but it falls short of Zidane's real target: finishing top of the group. That turns a win into more than a matter of sealing qualification.

Topping the group matters because it would set France up against one of the runners-up from the other groups in the quarter-finals, rather than a group winner.

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As things stand, the teams in the mix for second place include Greece, England and Denmark, which gives France the chance to dodge one of the leading contenders in the next round.

The rewards do not end with the identity of the opponent. France would also be guaranteed the second leg at home in the quarter-finals, a real edge in a tie played over two legs.

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Those quarter-finals are set for March, with the semi-finals and the final to follow in June, each as a single match.

Between Doué's injury, which demands caution, and Mbappé's return, which offers some reassurance, Zidane knows the Turkey clash carries more than a quarter-final ticket. It is a chance to show the character of this France side and seize an advantage that could prove decisive on the road to the title.