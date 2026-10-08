"Mysterious move": the Moroccan federation announces Vilda's departure from the women's national team and signs his replacement

The Royal Moroccan Football Federation have confirmed the departure of Spaniard Jorge Vilda as coach of the women's national team, ending a three-year spell in charge.

In an official statement, the federation named French coach Eric Blahic as Vilda's replacement.

No reasons were given for the exit of the Spaniard, who guided the women's side to a historic run at the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Morocco reached the round of 16 that summer before France knocked them out.

Two friendlies against Uzbekistan await the women's team on 9 and 12 October in the Moroccan capital, the federation added.

Runners-up in each of the last two editions, Morocco slipped to fourth at the most recent Africa Cup of Nations last July, beaten by Cameroon in the semi-finals. They still booked their place at the 2027 Women's World Cup in Brazil.







