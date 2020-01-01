Myeni: Ex-Orlando Pirates midfielder headlines player exodus at TS Sporting

The 31-year-old is again clubless after being released by the NFD side five months after joining them on a free transfer

Former winger Sifiso Myeni has been shown the exit door along with seven other players at TS .

The other seven players are Frank Motebejane, Sheldon van Wyk, Cebo Masena, Madoda Motha, Emmanuel Shoyisa, Nyiko Sibande and Phoka Mofokeng.

In a statement released by the NFD side on Wednesday, the decision to release the abovementioned players was to "downsize the playing personnel in order to remain with a small and manageable squad for the remaining seven games".

TS Sporting thanked the eight players for their contribution to the club and wished them well in their futures.

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank these players for their contribution and wishing success in their careers," said the club.

Myeni joined TS Sporting at the start of the year after struggling to find a new home for six months in 2019.

Signing for the Mpumalanga-based side was meant to revive his career but things didn't go according to plan and the club decided to let him go.

He featured just twice for TS Sporting since joining them, with both appearances coming in the Nedbank Cup, against Happy Wanderers and Cape Town.

Myeni is a veteran of 284 appearances in top-flight football despite being 31 years old.

However, his career took a nosedive soon after leaving in 2017 following a short stint with SuperSport United.

Myeni made a name for himself at Bidvest Wits before being signed by Orlando Pirates in 2012.

He made a total of 142 competitive appearances during his two stints while scoring 17 goals and registering 29 assists.

The Soweto-born midfielder enjoyed his football at the Buccaneers, where he featured 130 times, scoring 17 goals and recording 16 assists.

His career highlights include winning the league with the Sea Robbers at the end of the 2011/12 season as well as the Nedbank Cup in 2014.

Myeni played a prominent role as Pirates reached the finals of the Caf and Caf Confederation Cup, in 2013 and 2015, respectively.

He will hope to find a new home before the start of the new season and return to the field of play when the 2020/21 campaign kicks off.