My role is to teach Hunt our Kaizer Chiefs culture and restore our glory – Zwane

The former Amakhosi midfielder returns to the first team for a second stint as part of the backroom staff

assistant coach Arthur Zwane has given assurances the new technical team will restore a culture of winning at the club.

Zwane was promoted from leading the reserve side to be appointed assistant coach to new Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt and will be in the understudy role together with Dillon Sheppard.

It is the second time for Zwane to be in this first team capacity after he previously worked as part of Vladimir Vermezovic's backroom staff almost a decade ago.

“Being taken back to the first team for the second time means a lot although there will be a lot of responsibilities and expectations in terms of results. That means the mindset will change, it is more about winning,” Zwane told the Chiefs media team.

“It is not an easy task now as compared to then. Now I have to understand how coach Gavin operates. I have a huge role to play in terms of making coach Dillon Sheppard and coach Gavin to understand the club in terms of the culture, how things are done.

“We have a culture of winning as a team and a lot is expected from us as a technical team. We all want to be successful. I have been given this opportunity once more. I don’t want to disappoint. I will give my best in order to get the best out of every individual.

“I am looking forward to work and learn from coach Gavin Hunt and coach Dillon Sheppard. Above all to make Kaizer Chiefs fans happy by winning trophies for them. Also to make sure that we play the brand of football Kaizer Chiefs is known for.

“We will give our utmost best to make sure that all parties involved are happy; the fans, management, board of directors, we all have, to be happy.”

Zwane and his technical colleagues start work at a time when Amakhosi are reeling from the disappointment of failing to win last season’s Premier Soccer League ( ) title on the last day of the campaign.

With Chiefs having last picked up silverware in 2015 when they clinched the league title, Zwane admitted he understands the fans’ expectations on them to deliver success.

“The calibre of this team is big so every game that the team takes part in, we play to win, whether it is MTN8, Caf , Telkom Knockout, every game we have to win and make history given the opportunity to make a mark,” said Zwane.

“I want to assure the supporters that we know the responsibility on our shoulders and we will give our best to make sure we get the necessary results to make sure that they are happy. We will give our best to make sure that the glory days are back again.”

Chiefs kickoff the 2020/21 season with a Carling Black Label Cup clash against on October 3.