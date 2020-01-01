My performance level will be the same - Orlando Pirates forward Mhango

The PSL Player of the Month for January 2020 is looking to ensure he doesn't lose momentum

forward Frank Mhango has vowed to maintain his form if the current Premier Soccer League ( ) campaign resumes.

The Malawi international has scored three goals in his last three league matches, but the season has been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mhango, who is sitting at the top of the league's goalscoring charts with 14 goals, revealed that he is working hard to stay sharp.

“It has been a long time that we have [not had] game time," Mhango told Far Post.

"But for me actually it is something I will never lose my mind because it is only football that keeps me busy all the time.

"So, even if I don’t have time to play football on the field of play when I get back to the pitch, the performance will be the same because I have a target to fight [for]."

All 16 PSL teams are unable to train during the current lockdown which has been imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus in the country.

Mhango said he has been using the training programmes which they are getting from the Pirates technical ream.

“It is the time of the lockdown… it is a tough time, not easy but all the same, we keep ourselves fit on the ground," he added.

"There is a group schedule that we do training from home and we all follow the training sessions and it is how we train in this time of lockdown and it is how we keep ourselves fit."