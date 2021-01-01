'My parents always taught me to take out the trash!' - Gonzalez continues feud with PSG star Neymar

Marseille and Paris Saint-Germain faced off Wednesday, which brought the players back together for the first time since an incident in September

The feud between defender Alvaro Gonzalez and PSG forward Neymar continued on Wednesday, with the Spaniard calling the Brazilian "trash" on Twitter after the teams faced off in the Trophee des Champions.

New PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino won his first trophy with the club in the match, with Mauro Icardi and Neymar scoring for the Parisians and Dimitri Payet adding a late consolation for Marseille.

Neymar and Gonzalez have a history that stems from an incident in a match in September, in which Neymar was sent off for slapping Gonzalez in the back of the head.

Following the game Neymar accused the Spaniard of making racist comments toward him, saying on Twitter after the game: "My only regret is not hitting that asshole in the face."

Gonzalez, meanwhile, denied Neymar's claims, saying that Neymar needed "to learn how to lose and accept it on the field."

After an investigation, the French federation announced that neither Neymar nor Gonzalez would face any additional punishment for the incident.

The two players would clash again on the pitch on Wednesday, with Gonzalez fouling Neymar several times including one incident in which he put his hands on the Brazilian's face.

After the game, Neymar took the opportunity to aim a dig at Gonzalez on Twitter, posting a picture directed at the defender.

Gonzalez would quickly respond, replying: "My parents always taught me to take out the trash. Go OM always."

Unlike September's meeting, which Marseille won 1-0, PSG would triumph on Wednesday to give Pochettino a trophy in just his second week as head coach.

Following the match, PSG captain Marquinhos hailed Pochettino as "an exceptional coach."

“It’s a pleasure to be on the pitch, to be able to give your all so that you can win matches and trophies. That’s why I came to PSG,” the Brazilian told Canal+. “There is a new coach with a new philosophy; it’s not always easy to change during the season but Pochettino is an exceptional coach. He talks a lot with the players and explains well what he wants.

“We thank [Thomas] Tuchel for what he did here, for me because I progressed well under him and he showed me a new level of football that I never expected to reach.”