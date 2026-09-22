Kylian Mbappé, the Real Madrid star, has revealed why he chose Paris Saint-Germain over Liverpool in 2017.

An exceptional 2016-2017 campaign with Monaco, at just eighteen years of age, sent the world's biggest clubs scrambling for his signature. Alongside Paris Saint-Germain, Liverpool showed a great deal of interest.

Speaking to "The Athletic" today, Tuesday, the 2018 World Cup winner explained that his mother, Fayza Lamari, was determined for him to join Liverpool that summer.

Mbappé said: "I was playing for Monaco at the time. I had to make a decision. Yes, Liverpool was very tempting. My mother was a huge fan of Jürgen Klopp, and Liverpool was her favourite destination. She wanted me to go there."

He continued: "I wasn't listening to her because I wanted to play in my city, Paris. I didn't want to leave my country before becoming someone of significance. But yes, my mum always used to tell me: Liverpool will be there, playing at Anfield, it would be wonderful for you. I would answer her: OK."

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The forward pressed on: "I went there for the first stage of negotiations. I went to the city, to the stadium, and met the people. She said: it's a wonderful club, everyone is so kind, it's a family club, a great club."

"My mother went to Anfield and fell in love with it," Mbappé added. "She attended some matches on her own, to enjoy the atmosphere, because she wanted to imagine me on that pitch."

Weeks of negotiations ended with Mbappé joining Paris Saint-Germain, before he left years later for Real Madrid.

In today's interview, on Tuesday, Mbappé recalled the reasons that led him to sign for Paris, along with the intense negotiations that played out aboard a private plane, away from prying eyes.

Kylian explained: "We never stopped talking. I would ask her: what do you think, mum? And she would tell me: for me, you should go to Liverpool. I would answer: OK, OK, OK."

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"Jürgen Klopp was an exceptional coach," he added. "I met him and I had an excellent relationship with him. I held him in great respect. I remember we were aboard the plane, flying through the air while he was explaining his project to me. I told him: there's no need to convince me. You are Jürgen Klopp, and this is Liverpool, a big club, so of course, my being here stems from my interest. But I have other matters, other projects, no less important."

The French player continued: "I added to him: whatever my decision, it will be the right decision, because we are talking about the biggest clubs in the world."

He added: "It's a funny story. But in the end, I decided to go to Paris Saint-Germain, because for me, as someone born and raised in Paris, there was no greater feeling than proving my ability to become a star in my hometown."