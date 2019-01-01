'My ideas are not always the same as the chairman's' - Pochettino 'disappointed' with Tottenham's dry January

The North Londoners did not make a signing for a second transfer window in a row, with the manager having a difference of opinion with Daniel levy

Mauricio Pochettino has outlined his "disappointment" at Tottenham's lack of January business and admits his "ideas are not always the same as the club's".

Spurs failed to bring in a single player in January - the second window in succession in which they have opted not to strengthen their squad - despite still being in the Champions League as well as fighting for a top-four place in the Premier League.

Pochettino, mindful of the club's impending move to a new stadium, has previously refused to question the funds available to him but failed to hide his frustration when quizzed ahead of Spurs' home game with Newcastle United on Saturday.

"I am so happy to try to help the project of the club," Pochettino told a news conference before the visit of Newcastle. "But, of course, my ideas are not always the same as the club's ideas, or the chairman's ideas.

"I wanted to strengthen the squad but, if we cannot sign anyone, I need to stick with the pressure of the club.

"I am disappointed because we are in a very good position and maybe, with a little more help, we could not have an excuse not to be a real contender. But we are in a very good position and we will fight until the end to be as high as we can."

One man who could finally benefit from Spurs' quiet transfer market, however, is Vincent Janssen.

Despite Harry Kane being ruled out until March through injury and Son Heung-min only recently back from the Asian Cup, Pochettino has repeatedly refused to bring Janssen back in from the cold.

But the Netherlands international is now set to be added to the club's 25-man Premier League squad list.

Pochettino added: "We now have two free places, with Georges-Kevin Nkoudou going to Monaco and [Mousa] Dembele to China, [so] he's going to be on the list.

"That is my decision, that he's going to be involved with the first team from today.”

The Spurs boss was encouraged by the rehabilitation of Kane, with Fernando Llorente continuing to lead the line in the England captain's absence.

"I cannot tell you if [Kane] is ahead of the schedule or not," Pochettino said. "We assess him day by day.

"He is showing on social media that he looks very strong and very fit, running and doing some exercises. He is very strong and will put in 200 per cent to try to return as soon as possible.

"We need to assess it, but we are happy in the way that he is recovering."