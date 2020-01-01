‘My goal changed everyone’s mentality’ – Crystal Palace's Zaha on superb strike vs Chelsea

The Ivory Coast international found the back of the net in scintillating style, but it did not secure any points for the Eagles

Wilfried Zaha believes his brilliant goal against changed the mentality of the team, unfortunately, they could not take any points in Tuesday’s Premier League clash.

The Blues took a 2-0 lead in the opening 27 minutes via former striker Olivier Giroud and in-form United States international Christian Pulisic.

Zaha then pulled one back in the 34th minute with a piledriver from almost 25 yards that gave Chelsea goalie Kepa Arrizabalaga no chance.

More teams

Nigerian turned international Tammy Abraham then extended Frank Lampard’s charges' lead in the 71st minute for his 14th Premier League goal of the season, before Christian Benteke reduced the deficit to 3-2 not long after.

Palace tried to score a late leveller but the Chelsea defence held firm.

"I’m disappointed with the loss because we shouldn’t have lost today,” Zaha told Palace TV after the match.

“We deserved a point at least. Or all three. That’s how the game goes, but I’m very happy with how we played today, I’m happy with the team. Going forward, if we play like that, we’ll win more than we lose.

"I’m just happy to score really and help the team. Scoring at that specific time spurred us on a bit. When things aren’t going your way and [you're] 2-0 down before you know it, I feel like that [goal] changed everyone’s mentality and kept us in the game.

"It shows our resilience. We’re losing but it’s not over until the final whistle blows. We showed we can carry on until the end. It’s unfortunate we lost but I’m very happy with our performance today."

Zaha’s goal was his fourth in the Premier League this season and his first in 2020, his last strike coming in a 1-1 draw with and Hove Albion on December 16, 2019.

Article continues below

His other goals were back-to-back in a 2-1 defeat by and a 2-0 win at . The 27-year-old has also provided five assists.

Crystal Palace are now winless in their last four top-flight games having resumed with a 2-0 win at Bournemouth on June 20.

The South London club have dropped down to 14th as a result, but look very safe with 15 points separating them from the relegation zone and with four games left to conclude the campaign.