Mwendwa's comments after Harambee Stars defeat to Mali an insult to Kenyans – Mbarak

Twaha Mbarak has called on Football Kenya Federation president Nick Mwendwa to stop shifting blame after the Harambee Stars suffered back-to-back World Cup qualifying defeats against Mali.

Kenya lost their first match against Les Aigles 5-0 in Morocco and three days later, they suffered a 1-0 defeat at Nyayo Stadium to bid farewell to their slim hopes of making it to Qatar 2022.

After the defeat, the FKF boss said in an interview that Kenya had lost to Mali because they don’t have quality players to compete at the highest level.

The statement has irked Mbarak, who feels Mwendwa was out of order and deserves to take the blame for the latest results.

'Defeat painful pill for Kenyans to swallow'

“I have followed with disbelief the statements by Nick [Mwendwa] following the double loss to Mali by the national football team, results which have effectively ended any dreams of qualifying for the World Cup 2022 in Qatar,” Mbarak, a former FKF official, said in a statement seen by Goal.

“While the loss itself is a painful pill for Kenyans to swallow, it is catastrophic that the same individual who should take responsibility for the ineptitude of the federation he is leading.

“It beggars belief that Mwendwa despite being in charge of the team, has turned against the players; going as far as suggesting that Kenya suffers from a deficiency of football talent.

“This is an insult to the Kenyan people and a stone-faced, shameless justification of the failures he has presided over since coming into the office and illegally extending his term.”

'Kenyans must unite to evict Mwendwa'

The statement continued: “Mwendwa must not shift blame elsewhere when he has subjected Kenyan football to untold ridicule as recently testified by the sacking of Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee and replacing him with another on a two-month contract – a seventh coach in six years he has been in charge.”

Mbarak has also called for football stakeholders to come together and remove Mwendwa’s regime from office.

“I am calling on, not just football stakeholders, but all Kenyans to now unite for the sole purpose of having Mwendwa and his accomplices evicted from Kandanda House through legal means so that they can face justice for destroying Kenyan football through massive corruption and abuse of office, among several other crimes committed throughout their term in office.” Mbarak continued.

“I also plead with the government and Fifa to listen to the cries of the Kenyan people and take decisive action to rescue the beautiful game from further destruction by Mwendwa and his ilk.

“We are engaged in wide consultations and we will give direction on which way football lovers must take to ensure they reclaim their football for the sake of our youth whose talents are being wasted.”