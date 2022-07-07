Mweene admits Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates challenge is felt by Mamelodi Sundowns

The Brazilians have appeared to be on a roll in the PSL in recent seasons while the Soweto giants have been struggling

Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Kennedy Mweene has refused to dismiss the challenge offered by Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates.

The Brazilians have won a record-extending five Premier Soccer League titles and in the process smashing a few domestic football records.

During that period, Chiefs and Pirates have been in the shadows of Masandawana whose dominance has brutally exposed the Soweto giants.

But Mweene explains how they have an edge over Amakhosi and the Buccaneers

“All those teams you mentioned have been strong all along. I think it’s us as Sundowns doing things differently every season,” said Mweene as per Sowetan Live.

“So that’s why it looks like it was easy. It is the way that we plan our season. They [Chiefs and Pirates] constantly challenge us every season and we always thrive to improve on our play as Sundowns. We don’t want to be the same team we were last season. We will try to go up an inch again.”

Chiefs and Pirates have been busy during this pre-season with major changes, shipping out a number of players as well as making new signings they believe could help them unseat Sundowns.

The Brazilians have, however, not been much active on the transfer market with Sipho Mbule the only confirmed arrival so far.

While Sundowns have been dominating local football, they have, however, found it difficult to claim a first Caf Champions League title since 2016.

“We were disappointed that we never went far with the Champions League because that’s the big one we wanted,” Mweene said.

“But to be in the Champions League every season, we must win a domestic league. So for us, it is very important to start with [our focus] on the league title first because that allows us to go into the continental competition ... that’s the most important thing.”

Article continues below

Ethiopia international forward Abubeker Nasssir and Moroccan defender Abdelmounaim Boutouil are reportedly on their way to Chloorkop.

It is also yet to be seen if the Brazilians will manage to sign centre-back Nathan Idumba Fasika from Cape Town City to fortify their defence.