Mwape Musonda: Black Leopards striker on his failed move during the transfer window

The Lidoda Duvha striker has confirmed the offers received for his services, but doesn’t think he will leave the club anytime soon

Despite being constantly linked with a move overseas, Black striker Mwape Musonda has shared an update on his future, stating he is not leaving Lidoda Duvha during this transfer window.

The development comes after chairman David Thidiela announced he wanted to sell him to advance his career.

"I don't think a move will be possible in this window. I had some offers but the clubs failed to come to an agreement,” Musonda told Sport24.

“We will see what happens. Maybe in future, a transfer can happen but for now I am with Leopards," he concluded.

With the current Premier Soccer League ( ) transfer window set to close on Monday, September 2, Thidiela confirmed they are still waiting for offers.

In addition, media reports emerged the Limpopo-based club turned down an R8 million offer from Turkish SuperLig side Goztepe, with the club reportedly demanding an R17 million transfer fee.

Having missed the club’s three opening 2019/20 PSL games against , Amakhosi and , coach Lionel Soccoia included Musonda in his squad that travelled to face on Wednesday night.

Article continues below

Although he played for 90 minutes for the first time this term, the 2018/19 PSL top goalscorer could not find the back of the net as they won 1-0 through Lesedi Kapinga's goal.

Should the former striker fail to secure a move in the final days of the transfer window, Soccoia will benefit from Musonda’s stay.

However, Musonda will compete against Lefa Hlongwane, Cuthbert Malajila and Lefa Hlongwane for a spot going forward.