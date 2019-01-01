Mwape Musonda: Black Leopards striker must make dollars overseas – Thidiela

The Lidoda Duvha owner has provided an update on Musonda, stating he could stay with the club despite his eagerness to let him move abroad

Black chairman David Thidiela has told Goal striker Mwape Musonda faces the possibility of remaining in the 2019/20 Premier Soccer League ( ) this season.

This comes after the chairman previously announced the big Zambian forward was on his way out of the Lidoda Duvha camp with reportedly said to be gunning for his signature, but there are no offers yet.

Musonda walked away with the 2018/19 PSL top goalscorer award and media reports surfaced he was wanted by a number of overseas teams.

“The latest news on his future is we are going to Maritzburg [United] tomorrow and he is part of the team that is travelling there,” Thidiela told Goal.

“I cannot tell if he will play or not, that is up to the coach. It’s also a possibility that he will stay this season because we have to wait for people to come with offers.

“It will be good for him if he leaves, I’d like to release him to go for greener pastures outside of the country, he must make more dollars,” concluded the chairman.

Meanwhile, the outspoken club owner has explained the former hitman is part of coach Lionel Soccoia’s squad and could make his maiden appearance this season against the Team of Choice on Wednesday night.

In the absence of the 28-year-old, Leopards have been stuttering up front where they are yet to bag a win this term so far.

Under the French manager, the Thohoyandou-based club has lost twice. They will hope to register their first win away at Harry Gwala Stadium.

In addition, the former National First Division (NFD) campaigners have bolstered their striking force with Cuthbert Malajila, but it remains to be seen if the ex- striker will leave as the transfer window shuts on Monday.

After bagging 16 goals during the 2018/19 campaign, media reports also suggested the Limpopo-based outfit turned down an R8 million offer from Turkish side Goztepe, with the club reportedly demanding a R17 million transfer fee.