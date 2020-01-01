Mwange: Zambia international replaces new Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Ofori at Maritzburg United

The Team of Choice have strengthened their goalkeeping department ahead of their PSL game against Baroka which will be played on Sunday

have moved swiftly to find a replacement for international Richard Ofori.

The Team of Choice sold the towering goalkeeper to on Tuesday and he has been replaced by Sebastian Mwange at the KwaZulu-based side.

Mwange has joined Maritzburg on a two-year deal with the option for a further two years on his contract.

"Maritzburg United have announced the signing of Zambia number-one goalkeeper Sebastian Mwange," a club statement read.

Mwange has joined the Team of Choice from Zambian side Green Eagles.

The experienced keeper, who has also played for Nchanga in the Zambian Super League, was part of the Eagles team which eliminated Pirates from the 2019/20 Caf .

Mwange also stood in goal for Zambia's Chipolopolo when they beat Bafana Bafana 2-1 in an international friendly match just over a week ago in Rustenburg.

The lanky shot-stopper impressed with some excellent saves including two to deny Bafana's key player Percy Tau.

Maritzburg chairman Farook Kadodia explained why the club snapped up the accomplished player, who won the 2019 Golden Glove award after helping Chipolopolo win the tournament.

"The Team of Choice are very pleased to have added a goalkeeper of Mwange's calibre to our squad," Kadodia said.

"Our technical team and scouting network have worked tirelessly to identify Sebastian as a top-quality goalkeeper and a good fit for our club. We are all very pleased to have secured his services.

"We would like to extend a warm welcome for Sebastian to the KwaZulu-Natal capital city and are optimistic that his time here will prove to be fruitful.

"Maritzburg have shown that we have a solid record when it comes to bringing in players from the African continent and we expect Sebastian to continue this tradition and make a strong impact in South African football."

Mwange will compete with Jethro Barr and Bongani Mpandle in the Maritzburg goalkeeping department.