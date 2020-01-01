Mvuyekure: Rwandan goalkeeper confirms Orlando Pirates interest

The Buccaneers could be looking to boost their goalkeeping department ahead of the 2020/21 campaign

Rwanda international Emery Mvuyekure has confirmed that are interested in his services.

The 30-year-old goalkeeper is a free agent after leaving Kenyan Premier League club FC.

Mvuyekure has disclosed that he is among the three goalkeepers on the Pirates radar after impressing in the preliminary round of selection.

“My manager is handling the process, he is the one who sent the videos to Orlando Pirates," Mvuyekure told Times Sport.

"First, we were seven prospects, now only three – including me – remain on the shortlist.”

The Pirates technical team is said to be analyzing the performance of the three players – using their videos.

The club would then decide on who to invite for final trials and contract negotiations as the Buccaneers look to strengthen their squad ahead of next season.

Mvuyekure is keen to play in the Premier Soccer League ( ) which is one of the richest leagues on the African continent.

“Playing in the Premier League would be a great step in my career," he added.

“The last two seasons with Tusker were a great experience, I gave everything for the team.

"There is a possibility of extending the contract, but I first want to pursue the Orlando Pirates chance and see how it goes.”

Pirates currently have Wayne Sandilands, Siyabonga Mpontshane and Joris Delle in their goalkeeping department.

Mvuyekure will be hoping to emulate Olivier Kwizera, who played for in the PSL between 2016 and 2019.

The well-traveled player previously played for La Jeunesse, Police and AS Kigali in Rwanda.

Before leaving his home country for former Kenyan champions Tusker, who had signed him on a two-year deal.

Mvuyekure received his first call-up to the Rwanda senior national team at the age of 20 in 2010 and he played for Amavubi for the next four years.

He made his return to the national team last year when he was called up ahead of Rwanda's clash with .

This was a Group H clash against Ivory Coast in the 2019 (Afcon) qualifiers in March 2019.

It was also the experienced shot-stopper's first call-up to the Amavubi since 2014.