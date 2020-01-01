Muwowo: Orlando Pirates set to part ways with Zambia international

The 23-year-old left-winger has struggled to command a regular place in the Bucs starting line-up and the technical team has a tough decision to make

are set to part ways with Austin Muwowo ahead of the new season, Goal can exclusively reveal.

According to a source within the Sea Robbers camp, the Zambia international is on the list of players coach Josef Zinnbauer has indicated are not in his plans for the upcoming campaign.

"He's on the list of players likely to leave the club," the source told Goal.

"The only thing that the club is weighing up is whether he should be released or be sold.

"As things stand, no team has shown interest in him and that alone could force the club to terminate his contract."

Muwowo joined the Buccaneers at the start of the 2019-20 season with high expectations but he struggled to break into the starting line-up under both Rhulani Mokwena and Zinnbauer.

He was limited to just two appearances all-season, with both coming in the league and amounting to 18 minutes after coming from the bench.

The left-footer was seen as somebody who can challenge the likes of Luvuyo Memela, Vincent Pule, Paseka Mako and Kabelo Dlamini for a place in the starting line-up.

However, things turned out differently as Zinnbauer stuck with the tried and tested upon his arrival in December 2019.

Now, with the arrival of Deon Hotto, the technical team has some tough decisions to make before the closing of the transfer window in November, and Muwowo could be forced out of the club.

Muwowo still has two more years on his contract with the Soweto giants, and should the club opt to terminate it if they can't sell him to another club, then the former Nkana FC man will have to negotiate his exit package with the management.

The Buccaneers are in the process of rebuilding the team, having brought in four new players to increase competition for places in the starting line-up.

Collins Makgaka, Terrence Dzvukamanja, Thulani Hlatshwayo and Hotto all joined the club this week.

And more players are expected to join ahead of the 2020-21 season, especially in the attack and goalkeeping department where they have looked thin.

As things stand, Wayne Sandilands is the club's No.1 while Joris Delle is considered the club's second-choice goalkeeper.