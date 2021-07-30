Muwowo and Saleng: Swallows FC snap up two Orlando Pirates wingers
Last Updated
Backpagepix
Orlando
"Orlando Pirates Football Club can confirm that it has reached an agreement with Moroka Swallows for the services of Austin Muwowo on a season-long loan for the upcoming 2021/22 season," a club statement read.
"The Zambian international who spent the past two seasons with the Buccaneers will be joined by new signing Monnapule Saleng who will gain valuable first-team experience with the Dube Birds in the upcoming campaign," another statement read.
Editors' Picks
- The View from East Africa: How Kaizer Chiefs will fare against Orlando Pirates in Carling Black Label Cup
- Orlando Pirates coach Zinnbauer breaks silence on Ncikazi appointment
- Carling Black Label Cup: The history between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates - Goalpedia
- Mexico escape brawl with Canada to book highly-anticipated USMNT rematch
"Orlandopiratesfc.com can also confirm the departure of defender Justice Chabalala who moves to Chippa United for the remainder of the season," a statement concluded.