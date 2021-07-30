Muwowo and Saleng: Swallows FC snap up two Orlando Pirates wingers

The duo will be hoping to enjoy regular game time at the Beautiful Birds after failing to break into the Bucs starting line-up

Orlando Pirates have announced that wingers Austin Muwowo and Monnapule Saleng have joined Swallows FC on season-long loan deals.

Swallows have moved swiftly to beef up their squad after they recently lost Kgaogelo Sekgota, after the left-footed winger joined Kaizer Chiefs on a free transfer.

While Bantu Mzwakali, who is also a winger by trade, was released by Swallows earlier month as the Beautiful Birds revamp their squad ahead of the 2021/22 season.

Pirates released the following statement on their official website on Friday afternoon:

"Orlando Pirates Football Club can confirm that it has reached an agreement with Moroka Swallows for the services of Austin Muwowo on a season-long loan for the upcoming 2021/22 season," a club statement read.

Muwowo, who won the 2019 Zambian Footballer of the Year award, struggled for game time during the recent season as he made just two appearances in the PSL under coach Josef Zinnbauer.

Saleng's departure to Swallows has come as a surprise as the 23-year-old player only joined Pirates from National First Division side Free State Stars last month.

"The Zambian international [Muwowo], who spent the past two seasons with the Buccaneers will be joined by new signing Monnapule Saleng who will gain valuable first-team experience with the Dube Birds in the upcoming campaign," another statement read.

A speedy winger with an eye for goal, Saleng was one of South Africa's standout players as South Africa went all the way to the 2021 Cosafa Cup final where they defeated Senegal earlier this month.

Meanwhile, Pirates also confirmed that defender Justice Chabalala has joined Chippa United on a season-long loan deal.

"Orlandopiratesfc.com can also confirm the departure of defender Justice Chabalala who moves to Chippa United for the remainder of the season," a statement concluded.

This will be Chabalala's fourth loan spell since the Limpopo-born player joined the Buccaneers from Free State Stars in June 2016.

The 29-year-old, who is a well-travelled player, spent the second round of the 2016/17 season on loan at Chippa and he made 14 appearances in the PSL.

Chabalala spent the last two campaigns with Bloemfontein Celtic on loan from Pirates.