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Al Shabab vs Al Hilal - Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
Ahmad Salah
Translated by

Mutual desire: why did Martinelli ignore Premier League offers and choose Al-Hilal?

Transfers
Al Hilal vs Al Ittihad
Al Hilal
Al Ittihad
Saudi Pro League
G. Martinelli
Arsenal
Saudi Arabia
Brazil
England

A Saudi ambition, and a decision from Arteta

Gabriel Martinelli turned down offers from the Premier League, Italy and Germany before sealing a record move to Al-Hilal, according to the Brazilian forward's agent Marcos Kasp.

Kasp explained why his client snubbed Europe for "the Boss", telling Goal: "There were offers from Italian and German clubs and others from the English Premier League, but it was a moment in which he felt the need to change the scenery and clear his mind."

The agent added: "Al-Hilal is the biggest club in Asia, and there is an ambitious project. We see a new direction in Saudi football that aims to reduce the average age of players in the league and attract younger talents."


Martinelli, 25, joined Al-Hilal in early September 2026 after Mikel Arteta told him he no longer figured in Arsenal's first-team plans for the current season. The feeling was mutual. He leaves after seven years in the shirt.

Arsenal banked 60 million pounds sterling in guaranteed fees, while Martinelli signed a new deal in Riyadh that comfortably tops his previous salary of 180,000 pounds sterling a week in north London, according to the agent.

Kasp called it "the biggest sale in Arsenal's history", insisting the exit suits both parties financially and on the pitch.

Read also: A provisional date: a single step separates Militao from returning to Real Madrid

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