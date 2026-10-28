Mustapha Hadji, the former Morocco international, confirmed that Mohamed Ouahbi, the team's current coach, draws on the style that made Barcelona famous. He also noted that all Moroccans back Lamine Yamal, despite the player's choice to represent Spain over the Atlas Lions.

Ouahbi deployed Ismael Saibari, the former PSV Eindhoven man and current Bayern Munich star, as a false nine at the 2026 World Cup. The player shone, becoming one of Morocco's most prominent names in the tournament.

Does the Moroccan national team have a crisis in finding an out-and-out striker? Hadji stressed that the squad boasts an abundance of attacking options, and that Ouahbi has the tactical flexibility to play in more than one way.

Hadji said, in a video interview with Kooora to be published later, "We have young attacking options who shone at the Under-20 World Cup, among them Yasser Zabiri, who plays in the Spanish league, and I do not see that there is a crisis in this position for the Moroccan national team."

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"It is true that Saibari led the attack at the World Cup despite not being a classic striker, but Mohamed Ouahbi can deploy his players in more than one way, and he is influenced by Barcelona's style," he added.

The Morocco legend continued, "Ouahbi can rely on a false nine just as Pep Guardiola did with Barcelona in the past, and just as Hansi Flick does now."

Saibari, Hadji explained, can play in more than one attacking role, whether as the number 9 striker, the number 10 playmaker, or out on the flanks.

"40 million Moroccans support Yamal"

Hadji showed no anger towards Lamine Yamal, the Barcelona star who chose Spain over Morocco around three years ago. The former star insisted the young player's "blood is Moroccan".

Yamal first pulled on the Spain shirt in September 2023. Over the past three years, still only 19, he has won the World Cup and the European Championship.

Hadji said, "Although Yamal represents Spain today, as Moroccans we love him and support him, and we consider that his blood is Moroccan. He was young when he made the decision and he plays for Barcelona, the biggest club in the world, and he suffered from pressures. It was difficult for him to turn down the chance to play with the senior Spanish national team at a young age."

"It is true that Yamal's presence with the Moroccan national team would have made a big difference, but thank God in any case, and today 40 million Moroccans support him with Spain," he added.

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