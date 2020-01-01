Mustafi's agent in talks with Barcelona over move for Arsenal defender

Emre Ozturk confirmed he was meeting with the Catalan giants to discuss a possible return to La Liga for the Gunners man

Shkodran Mustafi’s agent has been in to discuss a potential transfer for the defender.

The 28-year-old, whose contract expires at the end of the season, has made only two brief appearances in the Premier League this season.

World Cup winner Mustafi has played 150 times for Arsenal since joining from in 2016 but has fallen out of favour under Mikel Arteta and it now seems he could be set for a return to .

Agent Emre Ozturk posted a photo of himself preparing for a meeting with Barcelona on Instagram, and he confirmed to SPOX that he was there to discuss a move for Mustafi.

Mustafi himself has previously confirmed there had been no offer of a new contract from Arsenal. With his current deal expiring, he could agree a move from January 1.

"When I made a decision to sign for Arsenal it is because I respect this club," he said. "It is a huge club, that’s why for me if I could stay at Arsenal, of course, it would mean a lot to me.

"When you hopefully get a few games, you can maybe look at the future but at the moment it has been difficult because in the last months, I haven’t really been thinking about the end of my contract or what’s going on with the future because all I wanted was to be back as quick as possible.

"We haven’t been talking about anything so there isn’t anything I can tell you guys. Now it is important for me to just get a few games and get into the match rhythm and then see how it goes."

In November, his father Kujtim Mustafi told Sport1: "Nothing is wrong, we can imagine everything because Shkodran is [available on a] free transfer in the summer.”

Mustafi played in the 4-1 defeat to on Tuesday but Gabriel Magalhaes, David Luiz, Rob Holding and Kieran Tierney have all been preferred in Arteta’s usual back three.

The international will be hoping Arsenal can put together a run in the or if he is to feature on a regular basis for the rest of the season.

He played in five of the Gunners’ six Europa League group games as Arteta’s side finished the group stage with a perfect record.