Musonda: Orlando Pirates ‘reject’ bids Black Leopards farewell after joining Hatta Club

The 29-year-old has moved to the United Arab Emirates after spending six seasons in South Africa

Former Black forward Mwape Musonda says he arrived at the Venda club as a “ reject” but has left as a “better footballer” after joining Arabian Gulf League side Hatta Club on Wednesday.

Musonda leaves Leopards after spending four seasons at the club, two in the first division and as many in the Premier Soccer League (PSL).

Before that, the Zambian had relegated himself to second-tier after being deemed as surplus to requirements at and where his appearances were limited to just 27 minutes of action from two league matches after signing for the Soweto giants in 2014.

“August 2016 I arrived at Black Leopards as a PSL reject ready to take up a new challenge, far from home, and today four years later I can tell you that I would have loved to stay and continue been at Black Leopards because it became a home for me, I turned into the Leopard, I am a Leopard, but the circumstances of football have led me to seek a new destination,” Musonda said on social media.

“Today I say goodbye to a magnificent cub and family of Black Leopards. I want to thank my Chairman and Father, Mr David Azwidali Thidiela for taking me in and giving me a chance when everyone else couldn’t, today I leave a better person and footballer, and I will take with me many memories and great moments that will live with me forever. Thank you for the life lessons and guidance baba, my time at Leopards has been the best years of my career.”

After joining Leopards, Musonda helped the club regain PSL promotion and then topped the top-flight league’s scorers’ charts with 16 goals upon return to the elite division in the 2018/19 season.

Last season, the Zambian managed nine league goals and his three strikes in the play-offs inspired Leopards to preserve their PSL status.

“I want to thank the fans, I can’t express the love I have for you, you guys are magnificent, I got goosebumps whenever I walked into a packed to capacity Thohoyandou stadium,” said Musonda.

“You just gave me another level of energy to do well for the club, the support you gave me personally and the team is phenomenal, you have been so instrumental throughout my time at Leopards and you always inspired me to put in a shift. It was unfortunate we couldn’t bring any silverware to the club during my time, but I know and believe with your continued support the club is destined for greatness.

“The privilege I had of wearing the armband and leading the team as your captain when the ship was sinking has been without a doubt the proudest achievement of my life.

“l want to take this opportunity to thank all my teammates, I wish I can mention you one by one, but you guys know yourselves, you guys are great footballers with so much talent [don’t waste my time] the coaches, the management, medical staff, Vhembe and Polokwane Municipalities and everyone who has worked alongside me during my time at the club, thank you. Am proud and happy to have been part of this great family of Black Leopards FC, until we meet again, I wish you well and stay blessed. I love you all.”

The move to Hatta is Musonda’s first ever contract overseas.