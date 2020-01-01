Musonda: Former Orlando Pirates striker frustrated after failed Kaizer Chiefs move - Nyirenda

The Zambian football legend has backed his compatriot, who was hoping to secure a big move away from Lidoda Duvha

Former FC coach Wedson Nyirenda says Mwape Musonda is still a frustrated man at Black .

The Zambia international was expected to leave Lidoda Duvha after he scooped last season's Golden Boot award having scored 16 goals.

However, Musonda stayed put at the Limpopo-based side having been linked with , SuperSport United, , and unnamed Chinese club.



“But that [move to ] also didn’t materialise, which also frustrated the former player," Nyirenda told Daily Sun.



"I believe Musonda worked so hard last season, and that could have been to attract bigger offers somewhere else. And if you remember, he was on the Chiefs radar and many other bigger clubs in PSL.

"It’s so frustrating to be in a position where you work so hard hoping to be recognised by other big clubs and get excited when you hear there’s an offer."

Leopards are known to have rejected offers from clubs which were interested in the 2017/18 National First Division (NFD) winner.



"But then you also hear that your club has turned it down," the former Zambia international and Kaizer Chiefs striker added.

"So, it’s really difficult to get motivated to do well after your club turns down your dream move. I think that’s the case with Musonda.”

Musonda has scored only five goals in the league this season with six matches left.

However, Nyirenda believes his compatriot will come back rejuvenated after the current coronavirus crisis.

"Despite struggling this season, Musonda is a lethal striker. I gave him his first national call-up. He’s a striker who can turn things around anytime,” he explained.

“True that this season hasn’t seen him smiling after a very good run last season, when he got the Golden Boot award.

“But knowing the young man, he’ll pull through and come back strong and score more goals.”

