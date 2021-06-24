Musona to Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Mamelodi Sundowns? - Makaab responds

The star - who has been at KAS Eupen on loan - has been linked with South Africa's bigwigs in recent days

Zimbabwe captain Knowledge Musona's agent Mike Makaab has responded to reports linking the player to Premier Soccer League heavyweights Mamelodi Sundowns, Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates.

Musona, 31, has been linked with a return to the PSL, but Makaab has provided a reality check, saying it is highly unlikely for the Zimbabwean to make such a move.

As his season-long loan ends with KAS Eupen, Musona is expected to return to Anderlecht after the former failed to make the move permanent due to financial hitches.

"I think it will be highly unlikely," Makaab told KickOff.com with regard to Pirates, Chiefs and Sundowns' rumoured interest.

Although reports had indicated Musona was among 14 players who were asked not to return to the Belgian club, Makaab said the star would return and complete his contract, but he left his fate in the hands of Anderlecht.

"He's going back to Anderlecht, he's being asked to join the first week of July for training, he has a one year contract left with them," Makaab added.

"I'm not sure if he will be part of the squad, we'll have to see how things unfold. The intention is to wait and see what Anderlecht want to do.

"There might be interest in South Africa, in the Middle East, could be interest in China and certain parts of Europe. But the truth is we cannot aggressively market Knowledge until we know exactly what Anderlecht wants to do."

The Zimbabwean star celebrated his 31st birthday three days ago, almost over 10 years since he left Kaizer Chiefs when he signed a five-year deal with TSG Hoffenheim of the Bundesliga. At Amakhosi, Musona made himself a name after scoring 19 goals in 49 appearances between 2009 and 2011.

Kaizer Chiefs, who are still competing in the Caf Champions League, are expected to bolster their squad, especially after completing the Fifa transfer sanction.

The star has not stamped his authority at Anderlecht since he joined in 2018 as he has been loaned out to two clubs so far. In 2019, he was moved to Lokeren where he scored once in six games before he joined KAS Eupen where, in 39 games, he found the back of the net on nine occasions.