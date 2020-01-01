Musona: Reported Mamelodi Sundowns target and former Kaizer Chiefs striker open to PSL return – Agent

The veteran player representative says there is no club that has approached them for the Zimbabwe international

Although failed to land their target in the form of Knowledge Musona during the January transfer window, the former hitman remains open to a move to the Premier Soccer League ( ).

This is according to his agent, Mike Makaab of ProSport International, who explains his client’s future plans, saying any player will be keen to play in a solid league just like the PSL.

Musona’s fate is yet to be decided following a loan spell with KAS Eupen in and Makaab states the experienced striker’s future with RSC is not looking bright.

More teams

“There’s no team in that has enquired about Musona’s situation. We don’t know what will happen when the season resumes. Is he still interested in coming back to South Africa?” Makaab told Isolezwe.

“I think any player will never have doubts to play in a league that’s stable and that’s why I can’t rule out a move back to the PSL.

“He has a good contract in terms of money with Anderlecht. He has worked hard for that. Therefore he can’t make huge changes in his salary.

“Well, there were South African teams [that showed interest in January] but there was nothing serious because we never sat down and discussed Musona.”

Although the Zimbabwe international was heavily linked with a move back to the South African top-flight and join coach Pitso Mosimane’s troops, the move failed to materialize at the last hour in January as he opted for Eupen.

Meanwhile, the Masandwana boss has just signed a new four-year contract at Chloorkop and the club’s president Patrice Motsepe announced their transfer ambitions, suggesting they might bring in new players.

Article continues below

“Knowledge has two years left in his contract with Anderlecht. It’s clear they don’t see him having a future with them and we accept that including Knowledge,” he added.

“What’s important is that he is in the prime of his career. He’s 29, he played well in the past few months at Eupen where he was on loan.”

Shifting the focus to the ‘Smiling Assassin’s contribution this term, the 29-year-old has featured for Eupen in eight matches across all competitions and scored three goals just before the Jupiler Season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.