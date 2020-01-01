Musona: Mamelodi Sundowns target starts training with KAS Eupen

The Pandas have been joined by the former Amakhosi striker, who is on Masandawana's radar

could lose out on their target Knowledge Musona, who has started training with KAS Eupen.

Tshwane giants have confirmed their interest in the 29-year-old marksman, who has been frustrated at Belgian First Division A giants RSC due to lack of game time.

Eupen, who are also campaigning in the First Division A, announced that Musona has started training with the team after joining their camp in .

"Zimbabwean international Knowledge Musona joins KAS Eupen's training camp at the Aspire Academy."

"The 29-year-old offensive midfielder and attacker of RSC Anderlecht arrived in Doha on Wednesday evening and will be tested at KAS Eupen."



"As a national player of Zimbabwe, Knowledge Musona has scored 19 goals in 27 international matches."

"In the Jupiler Pro League, he played 112 matches for KV Oostende, scoring 41 goals and 18 Assists," a club statement read.

The former striker is yet to feature for Anderlecht this season and he is expected to leave the club during the current transfer window.

The Purple and White loaned out Musona to Belgian side Lokeren in the second round of the 2018/19 campaign.

Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has identified Musona as a possible replacement for strikers Tokelo Rantie and Emiliano Tade, who recently left the club.

It remains to be seen whether Musona will sign for Eupen despite having attracted interest from Sundowns.