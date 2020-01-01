Musona: Mamelodi Sundowns may still sign former Kaizer Chiefs striker

The former PSL Golden Boot winner is expected to leave Belgium at the end of the current campaign

' hopes of signing of Knowledge Musona have been boosted.

The 29-year-old striker was linked with a move to Sundowns earlier in the current transfer window after he struggled for game time at his Belgian club RSC .

Musona, who had two successful spells with Sundowns' rivals , has since joined Belgian side KAS Eupen on loan until the end of the current campaign.

However, the Zimbabwe captain's agent, Mike Makaab, has indicted that Masandawana may still sign Musona at the end of the current season.

“It is highly unlikely that Musona will stay in next season," Makaab told IOL.

"He is going on loan until the end of the season and then we will make a decision at the end of the campaign."

Makaab went on to disclose that Sundowns did not make an offer for Musona, but he is aware of the interest from the reigning PSL champions.

“As it stands we are not sure about his (Musona’s) next destination but as I said it is highly unlikely that he will be in Belgium come next season,” he added.

“Obviously, they (Sundowns) have expressed their love for Musona but I can confirm that there’s no formal offer on the table."

Musona scored on debut for Eupen as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Royal Charleroi Club in a Belgian First Division A match on Saturday.