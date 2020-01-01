Musona: Former Kaizer Chiefs striker believed to big Mamelodi Sundowns target

Masandawana are expected to be active during the current transfer window as they look to retain the PSL title

are reportedly set to sign a former player during the January transfer window.

Knowledge Musona, who is currently on the books of Belgian giants RSC , is said to be a big target for the ambitious Masandawana.

Last month, coach Pitso Mosimane revealed that the Chloorkop-based club will be shopping for two new signings during the current window.

The accomplished tactician felt that he needed to strengthen Sundowns' attacking prowess by signing a central striker and winger.

Mosimane disclosed that they are looking to sign a foreign striker, but he refused to disclose his name.

Far Post are now reporting that the Brazilians are keen to snap up Zimbabwe captain Musona after losing Argentine striker Emiliano Tade last month.

Tade's contract with the reigning champions was terminated after he made it clear that he longer wanted to be a professional footballer.

Furthermore, Sundowns have been left thin in the striking department after Tokelo Rantie went AWOL and the former AFC Bournemouth frontman is expected to meet the club’s disciplinary committee.

Musona, who joined Anderlecht two years ago on a four-year deal, has endured a frustrating spell with record 34-time Belgian champions and he said to be keen to leave the club this month.

The 29-year-old marksman is yet to feature in the Belgian First Division A for the Purple and White this season hence he is believed to be pushing for a January exit.

Musona had two successful stints with Chiefs, winning the Telkom Knockout Cup and PSL Golden Boot award during his first spell with the club, between 2009 and 2011.

He then scored eight goals in 16 starts in the PSL as Chiefs finished second in the league during the 2013/14 season while on loan from German side 1899 .