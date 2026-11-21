Share Follow GOAL on Google

The Village Boys have been forced to relocate their upcoming high-profile Betway Premiership fixture against Sundowns. The match, originally scheduled for the iconic Mbombela Stadium, will now take place at an alternative venue due to a scheduling conflict.

Advertisement

Venue shift for Premiership newcomers

Kruger United have officially confirmed that their highly anticipated league meeting with Mamelodi Sundowns on November 28 will no longer take place at the Mbombela Stadium.

The Premier Soccer League has ratified the change, which sees the match moved to the Solomon Mahlangu Stadium in KwaMhlanga.

Life in the top flight has been a test of consistency for Kruger so far.

Club issues apology to supporters

Recognising the inconvenience caused to their loyal fan base, the club released a detailed statement explaining the situation and expressing regret over the displacement. The clash against Sundowns is viewed as a landmark event in the club's young history, making the move away from their primary stadium particularly disappointing for the local community in Bushbuckridge and surrounding areas.

Advertisement Advertisement

“Kruger United Football Club wishes to inform our supporters that our Betway Premiership fixture against Mamelodi Sundowns FC, scheduled for Saturday, 28 November 2026, will no longer be played at Mbombela Stadium. Mbombela Stadium is not available on that date, as a music festival has been booked at the venue. The match will now be played at Solomon Mahlangu Stadium in KwaMhlanga. Kick-off is set for 18h00 on Saturday, 28 November 2026. The change has been confirmed by the Premier Soccer League,” the club stated.

Related Topics

“We know what this fixture means to you. Mamelodi Sundowns coming to play us is one of the biggest days of our season. And many of you have been waiting for it since the day this club was promoted. We also know what the journey to KwaMhlanga asks of those of you who travel from Bushbuckridge and the surrounding communities to stand behind this team,” the club continued in its official communication to the fans.

Focusing on stadium stability

The relocation highlights the ongoing challenges faced by smaller clubs regarding stadium availability when competing with non-sporting events.

Advertisement

“For that, we are sorry. Certainty over our home venue is a priority for this club. And we are working to ensure that our supporters are not placed in this position again. To those who are able to make the journey, we will see you in KwaMhlanga. To those who cannot, we will carry you with us. Thank you for standing with this club,” the statement concluded. The focus now shifts to the pitch, where Mongoya’s men hope the change of scenery won't derail their ambitions.

While Solomon Mahlangu Stadium offers a different atmosphere, Kruger United will be desperate to use the tighter confines to their advantage. Facing a Sundowns team packed with international talent is a daunting task, but the Village Boys are determined to prove they belong at this level. The 18h00 kick-off on Saturday remains a vital opportunity for the promoted side to climb the table and make a statement in their debut Premiership campaign.