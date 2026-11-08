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Borussia Dortmund's Waldemar Anton is unavailable for Germany coach Jürgen Klopp's two upcoming internationals.

On Sunday afternoon, the DFB and Borussia Dortmund confirmed that the centre-back has "muscular problems". Klopp has called up RB Leipzig's Ridle Baku to replace Anton.

Germany face Serbia in Belgrade on 13 November and the Netherlands in Berlin on 16 November in the Nations League. Anton has made 17 international appearances for Borussia Dortmund so far and was also at the World Cup in the summer. On Saturday, he played the full match as Dortmund beat Elversberg 2-1 at home in the Bundesliga.

With his strong performances, Anton has recently cemented his place in Borussia Dortmund's starting line-up and become the team's defensive leader in the absence of the injured Nico Schlotterbeck.

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Klopp's side are under pressure ahead of their final two Nations League group matches. To reach the next round, they must overtake either the Netherlands or Greece in the standings.