‘Here is to more wins’ – Musa revels in Cape Verde win and 100th Nigeria cap

The forward is on cloud nine following the Super Eagles' away win over the Blue Sharks and his historic international mark

Ahmed Musa has revelled in Nigeria’s defeat of Cape Verde in Tuesday’s Fifa World Cup qualifier as well as bagging his 100th international cap.

Gernot Rohr’s men brightened their chances of qualifying for Qatar 2022 by securing a 2-1 comeback win over the Blue Sharks at the Estadio Municipal Aderito Sena.

Gunning for their first win following an impressive 1-1 draw against the Central African Republic, Dylan Dos Santos put Bubista’s men ahead in the 19th minute after unleashing a left-footed strike past Maduka Okoye.

Nevertheless, the lead lasted for just ten minutes as Napoli star Victor Osimhen levelled matters having benefitted from a defensive error by the hosts.

The three-time African champions sealed maximum points in the closing stages of the keenly contested fixture after Kenny Rocha Santos played the ball into his team's net after goalkeeper Vozinha had left his position.

For his participation in Mindelo, Musa became an international centurion to join the likes of Joseph Yobo and Vincent Enyeama in Nigeria's 100-cap club.

Buoyed by this double joy, the 28-year-old went to social media to express his happiness while showing appreciation to all who made it possible.

“I can't keep calm as we keep winning. Thanks to my family, my teammates, fans and not forgetting the NFF,” Musa wrote on Instagram.

“I want to specially mention it's my 100th cap for the team as well. It's an absolute honour & privilege to serve in this capacity.

“All of these wouldn't have been possible without you guys as there is no 'I' in the team. You guys rock. Thanks so much once again. Here's to more wins.”

Nigeria’s qualification campaign continues in October when they welcome the Central African Republic to the Teslim Balogun Stadium.

Rohr’s side leads Group C with six points from two matches. For the Wild Beasts – who have just one point from two games – they sit at the base of the log.

Anything short of victory in Lagos will see them bow out of the race to reach the global football showpiece in the middle east country.

Musa will become Nigeria’s joint-most capped player alongside Yobo and Enyeama if he features in that encounter.