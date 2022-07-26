Musa Kamara: Bo Rangers respond after Kaizer Chiefs comments from Sierra Leone star

The reigning PK Boys official commented on the former AIK Freetong star's statements in the South African media

Bo Rangers have responded to Sierra Leone international Musa Kamara's recent interview regarding his proposed transfer to Kaizer Chiefs.

There have been contradicting reports regarding the situation, with some suggesting the 21-year-old striker was set to arrive in South Africa for trials at Amakhosi.

While other reports indicated that Kamara would be joining the Soweto giants on a free transfer after his contract with Rangers expired at the end of the recent 2021-22 season.

On Monday, the bulky player sensationally stated that Chiefs were fed negative information about him which prevented a deal from happening and that he no longer has a contract with Rangers when speaking to KickOff.

However, Rangers media officer Alex Nallo Jr has refuted Kamara's statement by stating that the Tombo-born player remains contracted to the club.

"Yes, Musa is still contracted to the club. We have already released a public statement regarding Musa Kamara," Nallo Jr told GOAL.

"We will soon have an executive meeting where this matter will be discussed and we will then release another public statement addressing the issue."

"Yes, we are aware of Musa's interview on Kickoff. We are monitoring what is being said and reported by the media."

Kamara joined Rangers from their rivals, East End Lions in April last year, with Kamara being touted as the most expensive signing in the history of Sierra Leonean football following his transfer between the two clubs.

Nallo Jr went on to point out that Chiefs were yet to engage with them regarding the two-time Sierra Leonean Premier League Golden Boot winner, who is considered among the best strikers in the West African country.

"There is no direct communication or engagement between the two clubs. I am not aware of any communication from Chiefs," he added.

"So, I can only comment further once we have issued another statement regarding this matter."

In August 2019, Kamara joined Swedish club Trelleborgs on a three-and-a-half-year deal. However, he cancelled his contract after a week due to cold weather in the Scandinavian country.