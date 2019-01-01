Musa Bilankulu: Golden Arrows under pressure to win Nedbank Cup

The Abafana Bes’thende player says their focus is on reaching the Ke Yona Cup final

Golden Arrows defender Musa Bilankulu says they are under pressure ahead of their Nedbank Cup semi-final clash against National First Division (NFD) side TS Galaxy at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

“Everybody is happy and there is a jovial mood in camp because we have two games at home if everything goes according to plan,” Bilankulu told Isolezwe.

“We are under pressure because we have the whole of KwaZulu-Natal on our shoulders. You will remember we have played three away games in the Nedbank Cup competition. We hope and believe that the football Gods are looking upon us,” he added.

The experienced player is confident that they will lift the trophy and draws inspiration from the class of 2009 that won the MTN8 Cup after beating Cape Town 6-0 in the final.

“Everything depends on us in terms of making sure that we use this advantage and become successful. I believe that this is our season because in 2009 I was here and the mood in the camp is more of the same,” he reflected.

“It’s obvious that we are one of the most dangerous teams and things seem to fall into place when we are in a year ending with (2009 and 2019),” said the former Bloemfontein defender.

“Everybody is aware of the possibilities if we win these two games. I am talking about the doors that will open for the youngsters. We have a team made up of youngsters and if we win the Nedbank Cup, we will play in the Caf Confederation Cup,” added the 34-year-old.

“That will definitely help to develop the youngsters because their peers from the likes of and may look better than them since they have experienced continental football,” he concluded.