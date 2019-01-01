Musa Barrow helps Atalanta chase Inter Milan for Champions League spot

The 20-year-old Gambian striker had not found the back of the net in his previous 20 outings

Musa Barrow scored his first goal of the season as defeated relegation-threatened 2-1 in Saturday's Serie A encounter.

Atalanta's push for a spot received a boost as the win saw them swap positions with third-placed Milan. The latter team could reclaim their spot should they beat on Monday.

Barrow put the hosts in the driving seat with a goal in the 46th minute. Timothy Castagne doubled their lead in the 53rd minute, with Goran Pandev's late goal a mere consolation for the visiting team.

Barrow now has five goals this season, with four of those strikes coming in the .

The Gambian will hope to add to his tally against and league leaders on Wednesday and next Sunday respectively.