Muntari: Former Ghana star reveals motivation for Hearts of Oak move

Former Ghana international Sulley Muntari has named his son among the major inspirations behind his move to Premier League side Hearts of Oak.



The 37-year-old sealed a short-term deal with the Ghanaian champions earlier this week, making a comeback to domestic football for the first time since 2002.



He follows in the footsteps of legendary Ghana striker Asamoah Gyan to return home as he nears the end of his career.



“My son really pushed me to play because he said he wants to see me play again,” Muntari told Hearts’ official website.



“What made it easy too was the fact that any time I visited Ghana I always trained with the team and I felt at home already, so choosing Hearts was very easy.”



Muntari also makes a return to competitive football for the first time since 2019.



After leaving Spanish lower division club Albacete, the midfielder spent the last three years without a club, casting doubts over his fitness for action for his Hearts adventure.



Former Fulham and West Ham defender John Paintsil, however, believes the ex-Portsmouth man is in good condition to perform.



“He [Muntari] hasn’t featured for two years but whether two or four, if you see Muntari now you’ll be amazed," Paintsil said.



"We train every Saturday night, we play two hours nonstop and he’s able to play all those hours and he’s doing well, running up and down and shooting as usual.



"He’s a hitter, he hits from 40-yards and is still scoring goals. So, I don’t think him being without a club for two years will affect his play for Hearts. It will never have any impact on him, I know he’s fit.



“I have confidence in Muntari coming in to play for Hearts. It’s amazing, I wish him all the best and I can’t wait to see him on the field."



Muntari has joined Hearts with years of experience after playing at two World Cup tournaments for Ghana, featuring at multiple Africa Cup of Nations and winning the Uefa Champions League with Italian giants Inter Milan.

He could make his debut for the Phobians in GPL action against Great Olympics on Sunday.